Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani administered oath to the newly elected members of the provincial assembly, saying that the people of the province have rejected all those who are protests.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) The newly elected members of the provincial legislature took oath on Saturday (today).

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani administered oath to the newly elected members of the provincial assembly.

"The people of Sindh have rejected those who are proteseting today," said the speaker while chairing the session of the assembly.

He said the would not allow these protesters even the entry into this house.

The newly elected MPAs took oath in urdu, Sindhi and English. The high security arrangements were made outside the provincial assemby.

According to the ECP's results, PPP secured the highest number of provincial assembly seats (84), followed by MQM-P (28), independent candidates (14), GDA (2), and JI (2) in the February 8 polls in Sindh.

In anticipation of potential demonstrations, the interim provincial government restricted public rallies or gatherings in the 'Red Zone' area, where the Sindh Assembly is situated.

The leaders Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) have declared their intention to stage a protest outside the assembly premises.

The Sindh government's notification, issued late Friday under Section 144 (6) Cr.PC, imposes a 30-day ban on public gatherings, protests, processions, and demonstrations in the South Zone Karachi Division, effective immediately. It also authorizes concerned Police Station S.H.Os to file written complaints under Section 188 PPC against violators of Section 144 Cr.P.C.

Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz emphasized that opposition protests outside the Sindh Assembly during the inaugural session would not be permitted under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

He reiterated that Section 144 CrPC is enforced in Karachi, prohibiting any form of demonstration or rally outside the Sindh Assembly.

Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz highlighted the implementation of stringent security measures in and around the Sindh Assembly premises, affirming strict action against any breach of law.