Sindh Newly Elected MPAs Take Oath
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2024 | 11:55 AM
Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani administered oath to the newly elected members of the provincial assembly, saying that the people of the province have rejected all those who are protests.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) The newly elected members of the provincial legislature took oath on Saturday (today).
Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani administered oath to the newly elected members of the provincial assembly.
"The people of Sindh have rejected those who are proteseting today," said the speaker while chairing the session of the assembly.
He said the would not allow these protesters even the entry into this house.
The newly elected MPAs took oath in urdu, Sindhi and English. The high security arrangements were made outside the provincial assemby.
According to the ECP's results, PPP secured the highest number of provincial assembly seats (84), followed by MQM-P (28), independent candidates (14), GDA (2), and JI (2) in the February 8 polls in Sindh.
In anticipation of potential demonstrations, the interim provincial government restricted public rallies or gatherings in the 'Red Zone' area, where the Sindh Assembly is situated.
The leaders Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) have declared their intention to stage a protest outside the assembly premises.
The Sindh government's notification, issued late Friday under Section 144 (6) Cr.PC, imposes a 30-day ban on public gatherings, protests, processions, and demonstrations in the South Zone Karachi Division, effective immediately. It also authorizes concerned Police Station S.H.Os to file written complaints under Section 188 PPC against violators of Section 144 Cr.P.C.
Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz emphasized that opposition protests outside the Sindh Assembly during the inaugural session would not be permitted under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
He reiterated that Section 144 CrPC is enforced in Karachi, prohibiting any form of demonstration or rally outside the Sindh Assembly.
Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz highlighted the implementation of stringent security measures in and around the Sindh Assembly premises, affirming strict action against any breach of law.
Recent Stories
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
CM sends summary for PA session
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two suspects of gang involved in hundi business arrested27 seconds ago
-
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields22 minutes ago
-
‘India using rape of women as a weapon of war to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle’2 hours ago
-
New Delhi-controlled SIA files chargesheet against jailed Maulana Sarjan Barkati, his wife in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
An attempt to smuggle hashish worth Rs millions foiled in operation on Indus Highway11 hours ago
-
Covid infection may not be responsible for memory problems & fatigue: Study11 hours ago
-
Khawaja Asif stresses national unity, consensus building12 hours ago
-
Governor expresses regret on Labor rooms not functioning in most of Balochistan’s districts12 hours ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of Pir Mazhar Shah12 hours ago
-
Election Manifesto Implementation top priority: Kundi12 hours ago
-
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering concludes13 hours ago
-
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai13 hours ago