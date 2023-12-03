Open Menu

Sindhi Culture Day Celebrations Begin In Metropolis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Sindhi Culture Day celebrations begin in metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Sindhi Culture Day celebrations have commenced across the metropolis here on Sunday.

Sindhi Culture Day, also known as Sindhi Ajrak and Topi Day, is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of December.

The day is celebrated to highlight Sindh's rich culture.

Different programs and rallies have also been scheduled across the city today.

