Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Jamaat-e-Islami Emir, Sirajul Haq, urged masses to support his party in upcoming general elections for progress and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing election convention and JI Youth election drive in the city here on Friday.

He further informed that JI had a complete economic plan to steer country out of crisis.

He promised that the JI would convert governor houses into educational institutions, employment opportunities for youth and many other steps after coming into power with support of people.

He emphasized the party's vision to transform Pakistan into a corruption-free Islamic welfare state. “Youth is the only hope for the country,” he said, adding that 65 percent of the total population was consisted on youth and they are very capable.

He urged the Muslim countries to play their effective role for Kashmir and Palestine issues.

JI Chief urged the people of Multan to support his party for prosperous, ideological and Welfare Pakistan.

On this occasion, JI leadership and large number of workers were present.