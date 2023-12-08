Open Menu

Siraj Urges Masses To Support JI In Upcoming Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir, Sirajul Haq, urged masses to support his party in upcoming general elections for progress and prosperity of the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Jamaat-e-Islami Emir, Sirajul Haq, urged masses to support his party in upcoming general elections for progress and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing election convention and JI Youth election drive in the city here on Friday.

He further informed that JI had a complete economic plan to steer country out of crisis.

He promised that the JI would convert governor houses into educational institutions, employment opportunities for youth and many other steps after coming into power with support of people.

He emphasized the party's vision to transform Pakistan into a corruption-free Islamic welfare state. “Youth is the only hope for the country,” he said, adding that 65 percent of the total population was consisted on youth and they are very capable.

He urged the Muslim countries to play their effective role for Kashmir and Palestine issues.

JI Chief urged the people of Multan to support his party for prosperous, ideological and Welfare Pakistan.

On this occasion, JI leadership and large number of workers were present.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Multan Governor Palestine Progress Muslim Employment

Recent Stories

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

2 minutes ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

2 minutes ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

2 minutes ago
 DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

2 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

17 minutes ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

15 minutes ago
Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

20 minutes ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

20 minutes ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

17 minutes ago
 Hazaragi language should be given sufficient repre ..

Hazaragi language should be given sufficient representation on PTV Bolan: Solang ..

17 minutes ago
 Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for con ..

Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for continuous awareness and proactiv ..

17 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary ..

DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary of Shaheed BB

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan