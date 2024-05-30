Six profiteers held

Six shopkeepers were booked on the charge of profiteering in different parts of the city, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Six shopkeepers were booked on the charge of profiteering in different parts of the city, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Sillanwali Road, Lahore Road, Quenchi Morr, Noori Gate and got arrested Naveed, Dost Muhammad, Ashfaq, Bashir, Ijaz and Sajid for overcharging and imposed fine on them.

Cases were registered against them.