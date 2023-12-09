Open Menu

Smog Awareness Walk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Smog awareness walk

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Department of food, Nutrition and Agricultural Sciences of the Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS) arranged a 'Smog awareness walk' to highlight the climate issue.

Chairman Muhammad islam, Vice Chancellor (VC) GAUS Prof. Dr. Mujahid Kamran, Muhammad Mudassir Iqbal (Registrar GAUS), along with all Dean's, Directors, Faculty members and students participated in the walk.

