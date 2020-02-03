UrduPoint.com
Smuggling Of Rs7 Billion Cell Phones Alleged At Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:48 PM

Smuggling of Rs7 billion cell phones alleged at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore

Smuggling of over Rs7 billion worth mobile phones has been alleged under supervision of a customs officer at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Smuggling of over Rs7 billion worth mobile phones has been alleged under supervision of a customs officer at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.According to details, in the supervision of Chief Collector Customs Zeb the custom officers' team had cleared 13 consignments of mobile phone and after dedicating one registered a minor level case but neither anyone was not arrested nor was bail pursued.The sources said that for the purpose of smuggling, Deputy Collector Customs Saima Zeb was allegedly deployed at the counter at the airport.

She was especially brought here from Dry Port.

The sources said Saima Butt's father Zeb Butt and his associate Hamid Butt were script writer of the alleged corruption and misuse of power and authority.

The alleged customs team cleared as many as 13 consignments of mobile phones causing billion of rupees losses to the national exchequer.When the rest of the staff raised objection, Saima directed for a case against the accused.

Neither accused was arrested nor made bail before arrest so far. More pertinent is that the alleged lady is putting efforts along with the support of an influential of getting more powerful position.

