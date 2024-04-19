SMUTA Hosts Dinner In Honor Of VC
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Executive Council of Sindh Madressatul islam University Teachers' Association (SMUTA) hosted a dinner
to celebrate the extension of tenure of SMIU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon at the varsity.
The event was attended by distinguished guests including presidents of various associations, Deans, Heads
of Academic Departments and Principal Officers of Sindh Madressatul Islam University.
The event served as a platform for expressing gratitude to VC Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon for his exceptional leadership and vision that have significantly contributed to the advancement and prosperity of SMIU.
VC Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon expressed his gratitude for the continued support and collaboration
of the university's faculty, staff and administrative leadership. He reaffirmed his commitment to fostering an environment
of academic excellence, research innovation, and holistic development at SMIU, ensuring that it remains a beacon of knowledge and learning for generations to come.
