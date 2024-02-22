Solangi Calls For Promoting Trend Of Research Among People
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday called to promote the trend of research among people.
Delivering his speech at the launching ceremony of the Display Center of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication at Pak-China Friendship Center, he said the tendency of reading books and writing was decreasing in the digital era.
He said that the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications ( DEMP) had worked hard to promote the trend of reading and writing among the people.
"This organization has done a great job in a short time with hard work", Murtaza Solangi said while appreciating the performance of the DEMP.
The minister said that the quality of books and periodicals at the display center was high from both the content and printing point of view.
He congratulated the officers and staff of the DEMP on the inauguration of its first Display Center at Pak- China Center and hoped that as planned it will open more display centers at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Lok Virsa and Islamabad Monument at Shakar Parian. Earlier Executive Director General DEMP Imrana Wazir briefed the minister about the vision behind the creation of DEMP and its mission.
Executive Director General Information Service academy Arshad Munir was also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8200 kg substandard, rotten chicken pieces discarded2 minutes ago
-
Autocratic Hindutva rule, undeclared martial law imposed in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
SUS&T, AU to provide 100pc scholarships to children of martyr, injured officials2 minutes ago
-
Autocratic Hindutva rule, undeclared martial law imposed in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
X refuses to follow Indian govt’s order to block accounts, posts linked to farmers’ protest32 minutes ago
-
EC to hold hearing in alleged rigging in NA-11 case on Feb 2632 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 17 injured in tractor-trolly-van collision2 hours ago
-
Man arrested for attempting to assassinate his father12 hours ago
-
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik virtually partic ..12 hours ago
-
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz12 hours ago
-
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL12 hours ago
-
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd13 hours ago