Solangi Calls For Promoting Trend Of Research Among People

February 22, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday called to promote the trend of research among people.

Delivering his speech at the launching ceremony of the Display Center of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication at Pak-China Friendship Center, he said the tendency of reading books and writing was decreasing in the digital era.

He said that the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications ( DEMP) had worked hard to promote the trend of reading and writing among the people.

"This organization has done a great job in a short time with hard work", Murtaza Solangi said while appreciating the performance of the DEMP.

The minister said that the quality of books and periodicals at the display center was high from both the content and printing point of view.

He congratulated the officers and staff of the DEMP on the inauguration of its first Display Center at Pak- China Center and hoped that as planned it will open more display centers at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Lok Virsa and Islamabad Monument at Shakar Parian. Earlier Executive Director General DEMP Imrana Wazir briefed the minister about the vision behind the creation of DEMP and its mission.

Executive Director General Information Service academy Arshad Munir was also present on the occasion.

