SP martyred; two key terrorists killed in Mardan operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Ijaz Khan was martyred while three other officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

The encounter took place in Zara Mata area of Mardan where law enforcement agencies were engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists, leading to the martyrdom of SP Ijaz Khan.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman confirmed the incident, saying that the brave SP fell victim to the terrorists’ indiscriminate firing.

The terrorists’ gunfire inflicted severe wounds on the law enforcement personnel, necessitating immediate medical assistance. The injured officials, including DSP Naseem Khan, police officials Mansoor and Saleem were rushed to the hospital in police vans.

During the operation police forces retaliated against the terrorists, resulting in the neutralization of two wanted militants. The CTD spokesman disclosed that the operation was intelligence-driven, targeting terrorists in the Katlang area of Mardan.

Among the notable successes of the operation was the elimination of the notorious terrorist Mohsin Qadir, causing a significant blow to the terrorist networks operating in the region.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the martyred SP Ijaz Khan was solemnly offered at the Police Lines Mardan, with District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan and other dignitaries from the law enforcement fraternity in attendance.

The police top brass paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of SP Ijaz Khan, underscoring the resilience of law enforcement personnel in the line of duty.

