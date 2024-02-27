SP Martyred; Two Key Terrorists Killed In Mardan Operation
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Ijaz Khan was martyred while three other officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.
The encounter took place in Zara Mata area of Mardan where law enforcement agencies were engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists, leading to the martyrdom of SP Ijaz Khan.
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman confirmed the incident, saying that the brave SP fell victim to the terrorists’ indiscriminate firing.
The terrorists’ gunfire inflicted severe wounds on the law enforcement personnel, necessitating immediate medical assistance. The injured officials, including DSP Naseem Khan, police officials Mansoor and Saleem were rushed to the hospital in police vans.
During the operation police forces retaliated against the terrorists, resulting in the neutralization of two wanted militants. The CTD spokesman disclosed that the operation was intelligence-driven, targeting terrorists in the Katlang area of Mardan.
Among the notable successes of the operation was the elimination of the notorious terrorist Mohsin Qadir, causing a significant blow to the terrorist networks operating in the region.
Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the martyred SP Ijaz Khan was solemnly offered at the Police Lines Mardan, with District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan and other dignitaries from the law enforcement fraternity in attendance.
The police top brass paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of SP Ijaz Khan, underscoring the resilience of law enforcement personnel in the line of duty.
APP/adi/vak
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tree plantation drive 2024 inaugurated9 minutes ago
-
Four gangsters held, valuables recovered9 minutes ago
-
Phulgran police, homicide unit police teams arrested murderer29 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case44 minutes ago
-
FEB&GIF clears educational-stipend claims within 45 days: Solangi48 minutes ago
-
USC reduces prices on essential items under Ramazan assistance package48 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur49 minutes ago
-
Excise Deptt sets up counter at Kachnar Park49 minutes ago
-
Senate witnesses presentation of reports from 25 committees49 minutes ago
-
Official of Ababeel squad martyred, other injured49 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over one ton drugs in seven operations59 minutes ago
-
Energy Minister, Turkmenistan ambassador discuss progress of TAPI59 minutes ago