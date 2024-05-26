Special Flight Carrying Pakistani Students From Bishkek Arrives In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 12:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A PIA chartered flight arranged by the Sindh government, to rescue the Pakistani students from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, reached Karachi here on Saturday.
On the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah the flight was arranged.
Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Government Spokesperson Ganhwar Khan Isran, and Deputy Mayor Salman Murad warmly welcomed the students at the airport.
Speaking to the media on this occasion, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said, "We are happy that our students have reached their homeland among their loved ones. The Sindh government has ensured the safe return of its students to their homes."
He said that the students of our country have gone through trauma in Kyrgyzstan. In today's special flight, students from all over Pakistan have come, not only from Sindh, and they have been brought back on a PIA chartered flight managed by the Sindh government on the instructions of Cheif Minister.
He said that when riots were happening in Kyrgyzstan and their parents were worried, President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued special instructions for the safe return of Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan.
They instructed the Sindh government to take the initiative in the return of the students and bring them back home on chartered planes.
He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced that chartered flights will also be arranged for the return of other Pakistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan.
The Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the first flight of students from Bishkek was welcomed by the Sindh chief minister. However, due to an important meeting in Islamabad, he instructed us to welcome the students today.
Talking to the media, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party is fully aware of the pain of the parents whose children were trapped.
He said that the Government of Sindh will provide treatment to any injured student, regardless of their location. President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto issued instructions to rescue the children on the day when news of riots and Pakistani students being trapped in Bishkek emerged.
On this occasion, the students and their parents expressed their gratitude to the Sindh government for ensuring their safe return.
