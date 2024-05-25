Open Menu

Special Persons' Cases Discussed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Special persons' cases discussed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A meeting of the district assessment board for special persons was held at District Headquarters Hospital Mianwali and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Piplan on Saturday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Khizar Hayat Khan and other board members attended the meeting.

Khizar Hayat Khan said that a total of 277 cases of special persons were presented to the board in which 178 persons were declared special, 12 cases were rejected, cases of 24 persons were forwarded to District Headquarter Hospital Mianwali from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Piplan, while 2 persons were referred to Lahore for further examination.

He said that 61 people were absent from the board. He said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the registration of special persons in Mianwali district was going on, out of which about 1100 persons were registered and 400 special person’s certificates were changed and re-issued again.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Mianwali Piplan From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

3 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

3 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

7 hours ago
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

16 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

16 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

16 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

16 hours ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

16 hours ago
 'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan