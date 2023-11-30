Speech writing, painting competition held in Mirpurkhas

(@FahadShabbir)

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A speech writing and painting competition was held on Wednesday at the Directorate of Colleges Mirpurkhas in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Students from Government Girls Ibn e Rushd College Mirpurkhas and Inter-Division Colleges participated in the competition.

Tamkeen Fatima, Principal of Ibn e Rushd College, and Regional Director of Colleges Mir Chand Odd gave away shields to the students who got top positions in the competitions.

The female students of Ibn e Rushd College, who achieved top rankings in the education board exams, were also given shields.

APP/shr