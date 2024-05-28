SSP Holds Open Court Warns SHO Over Poor Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh on Tuesday said that the Sukkur Police are committed to resolve public issues on priority. He said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the open court held at his office. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion.
During the open court, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.
The SSP Sukkur warned the Station House Officer (SHO) B Section Mansoor Hatar to improve his performance and recover the motor bike, stolen in the front of APP office last Friday night and arrest the culprits within 24 hours.
He also directed him to send report to his offices in the given time frame.
He further said that strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard. He emphasized that the Sukkur Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.
He said that interaction during open courts would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens’ problems.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Heat stroke camp set up in Hub2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy foils major drug smuggling bid in North Arabian Sea2 minutes ago
-
NDMA provides helicopters for extinguishing fire at Trail 3 & 52 minutes ago
-
DC Khanewal visits Field Hospital amid measles, Chickenpox outbreak12 minutes ago
-
CDA deploys over 65 fire-fighters to extinguish Margalla Hills fire12 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif elected PML-N president unopposed12 minutes ago
-
Alhamra Theatre Festival commences with captivating performances22 minutes ago
-
Secretary Agriculture for achieving cotton cultivation target on 4 mln acres by May 3122 minutes ago
-
Government officials' meeting held in Nushki22 minutes ago
-
Rs.869.4m fine imposed on 8447 power pilferers in 262 days22 minutes ago
-
Social media divide nation without strong awareness of social values: CM Bugti22 minutes ago