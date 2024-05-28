Open Menu

SSP Holds Open Court Warns SHO Over Poor Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

SSP holds open court warns SHO over poor performance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh on Tuesday said that the Sukkur Police are committed to resolve public issues on priority. He said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the open court held at his office. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

During the open court, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.

The SSP Sukkur warned the Station House Officer (SHO) B Section Mansoor Hatar to improve his performance and recover the motor bike, stolen in the front of APP office last Friday night and arrest the culprits within 24 hours.

He also directed him to send report to his offices in the given time frame.

He further said that strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard. He emphasized that the Sukkur Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.

He said that interaction during open courts would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens’ problems.

Related Topics

Corruption Resolution Police Sukkur Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

51 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

4 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

4 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

5 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

5 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

6 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan