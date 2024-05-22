SSP Investigation Conducted “Open Court”
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) In a bid to directly tackle public complaints, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation in Rawalpindi, Zunaira Azfar, conducted 'open court' at the Police Lines Headquarters on Wednesday.
According to a Police spokesman, the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens. She said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.
Open courts were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing, she said and issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.
All-out efforts should be made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, she added. The spokesman informed that the Senior Police Officers under the Punjab government’s open door policy were holding open courts here to provide relief to the citizens.
