SSWMB Launches Fumigation In East, South Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 10:02 PM

SSWMB launches fumigation in East, South districts

The campaign to spray disinfectants is continuing in the districts East and South to eliminate flies, mosquitoes, dengue virus and other germs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The campaign to spray disinfectants is continuing in the districts East and South to eliminate flies, mosquitoes, dengue virus and other germs.

The spray campaign is being under taken on the direction of Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Zubair Ahmad Channa, said a statement on Friday.

The campaign will continue for three to four days. In addition to cleaning, especially at the mourning procession routes, around Majalis and Imambargahs, disinfectants have also been sprayed.

Camps will also be set up to provide relief to the citizens in the mourning procession, where water, staff and rickshaws for collecting solid waste will be arranged and immediate redressal of citizens' complaints will be ensured.

Team of 50 sanitary workers and other staff has been formed to collect garbage from the front, and end of the procession.

The MD SSWMB has directed all the private contractors not to be negligent in providing relief to the citizens and to make all arrangements on priority basis.

He directed the officers concerned to be in full coordination with the departments concerned.

The citizens were requested to contact helpline number 1128, WhatsApp no. 03181030851 and App SSWMB COMPLAINTS Karachi in case of complaints.

