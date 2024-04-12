Open Menu

Stakeholders Urged To Prioritize Rights Of Street Children In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Stakeholders urged to prioritize rights of street children in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) On the occasion of International Street Children Day, the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) emphasized the urgent need for collective action to tackle the challenges confronting street children in Pakistan.

Asiya Arif Khan, Executive Director of SPARC, expressed, "On International Street Children Day, we stand in solidarity with the countless street children in Pakistan who face unimaginable hardships daily.

According to estimates, the number of street children in Pakistan is around 1.5 million; however, this data is outdated. These children encounter a multitude of challenges, ranging from extreme poverty and lack of access to education and healthcare to exploitation and abuse.

It is imperative that we prioritize their rights and well-being and take concrete steps to ensure they receive the protection and support they deserve. Failure to address this segment of society may result in increased delinquency among juveniles and youth."

She emphasized the need for the Federal and provincial governments to conduct a street children survey to gather data about their numbers and plan strategies to reintegrate them into mainstream society.

Asiya shared that SPARC, in addition to advocacy, provides service delivery in the form of non-formal education and distribution of essential items among these children.

Dr. Khalil Ahmad Dogar, Program Manager at SPARC, emphasized, "Despite the ratification of international conventions such as the UNCRC, street children in Pakistan continue to encounter systemic barriers that deprive them of their fundamental rights. To address this issue, we urge the government to implement comprehensive measures, including establishing safeguarding mechanisms, child protection services, and rehabilitation programs tailored to the specific needs of street-connected children. Furthermore, collaboration with the private sector and civil society is essential to enhance government efforts and provide holistic support to these vulnerable children."

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Civil Society May From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan