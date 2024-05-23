Open Menu

Step Afoot To Develop Industrial Sectors In Balochistan: Pirkani

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

Secretary Industries Noor Ahmed Pirkani on Thursday said that the government was taking practical steps to promote industrial development in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Secretary Industries Noor Ahmed Pirkani on Thursday said that the government was taking practical steps to promote industrial development in Balochistan.

He said that the problems being faced by Gadani marble industry and LIEDA would be solved on priority basis.

He expressed these views while talking to LIEDA officers on the occasion of visit to Marble City.

On this occasion, the Managing Director of Lasbela Industrial Estates Development Authority (LIEDA), Farid Ahmad Khan Muhammad Hassani and the director of Marble City, Shafiq Ahmed Qasmi was accompanied by him.

During the visit MD, LIEDA and the representative of Marble City Association gave a briefing to the Secretary regarding different marble processing.

The Secretary Industry and Commerce directed that better facilities should be provided to the Marble City Industrial Estate so that the marble industry would get a boost.

He said that the government of Balochistan was particularly interested in such industrial sectors being the closest to Karachi, they were providing all the facilities to the industrialists of the marble zone which was linked the economic development of the country and Balochistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Visit Lasbela Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

17 minutes ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

25 minutes ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

25 minutes ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

26 minutes ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

26 minutes ago
 SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for rep ..

SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25

26 minutes ago
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, ..

UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research

47 minutes ago
 Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic ..

Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition

48 minutes ago
 Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

48 minutes ago
 FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budg ..

FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budget 2024-25

48 minutes ago
 US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-Americ ..

US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-American community members on Sunday

48 minutes ago
 Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian ..

Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian assets

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan