Open Menu

Strict Security Measures Orderd On Shab-e-Bar'at

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Strict security measures orderd on Shab-e-Bar'at

The SSP Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shailh on Friday directed the police officials to put in place strict security measures, especially around the graveyards in the wake of the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Bar'at

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The SSP Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shailh on Friday directed the police officials to put in place strict security measures, especially around the graveyards in the wake of the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Bar'at.

Following the directives by SSP, the policemen would be deployed at the graveyards who would also conduct the body search of the people entering those places.

Besides, a control room will be also set up to monitor the activities through CCTV cameras. Separately, the Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh also directed the staff to maintain cleanliness, especially in the graveyards and to make adequate lighting arrangements.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur

Recent Stories

Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 mill ..

Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million

10 minutes ago
 PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME

PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME

10 minutes ago
 Prevention of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Con ..

Prevention of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Contest held

9 minutes ago
 City security arrangements reviewed

City security arrangements reviewed

9 minutes ago
 4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain' ..

4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia

9 minutes ago
 DC Duki reviews steps of annual admission drive in ..

DC Duki reviews steps of annual admission drive in govt schools

9 minutes ago
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declares ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declares reserves seats for Balochista ..

10 minutes ago
 HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 ..

HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effecti ..

35 minutes ago
 Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports ..

Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala

35 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln C ..

Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner

41 minutes ago
 Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation

35 minutes ago
 Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan