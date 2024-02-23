(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The SSP Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shailh on Friday directed the police officials to put in place strict security measures, especially around the graveyards in the wake of the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Bar'at.

Following the directives by SSP, the policemen would be deployed at the graveyards who would also conduct the body search of the people entering those places.

Besides, a control room will be also set up to monitor the activities through CCTV cameras. Separately, the Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh also directed the staff to maintain cleanliness, especially in the graveyards and to make adequate lighting arrangements.