Students depict social themes on canvas with colours, brush strokes

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Students demonstrated their skills with colours and the stroke of the brush on the canvas depicting varied themes from life in Pakistan at a painting contest organized by the district administration here on Saturday.

Underage marriages, Khushhal Pakistan, Poverty in Pakistan, Punjab culture and civilization and Pakistan's natural beauty were the themes young artists depicted on the canvas and displayed at the competition.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and Assistant Commissioner Coordination Sadaf Akbar witnessed the pieces of art by budding artists and appreciated their work.

Ayesha Nazir stood out among the two dozen contenders winning first position while Tanzeela and Mubashira secured second and third positions respectively.

Director of Arts Council Multan division Syed Riaz Hamdan gave a briefing on the painting contest. Deputy Director Information Salman Khalid, district education officer Zahid Alam, principal Khanewal Public school and College Prof. Rashid Saeed Rana were also present.

Meanwhile, the second annual book fair continued on the second day on Saturday where people from all age groups witnessed 22 stalls decorated with over 100,000 books. Visitors were allowed to buy books with the offer of a 50 per cent discount.

Different publishers including Oxford, Vanguard and Tehreek-e-Mehnat set up stalls.

APP/qbs/ifi