Suki Kanari Hydropower Project Kagha Successfully Commences Water Storage
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Suki Kanari Hydropower Project (SKHP), financed and built by China Energy Construction Gizuba Offshore Investment Company Thursday successfully started water storage.
This marks the completion of another important node target of the SKHP, which lays a solid foundation for the planned power generation operation of subsequent projects.
The in-charge of SK Project Company, the owner’s engineer, the contractor and other construction staff witnessed this momentous moment.
The SK Hydropower Station Dam is an asphalt-concrete-core rock-fill dam with a crest elevation of 2,239.
5 m, a maximum dam height of 54.5 m, a dam crest width of 10 m, a length of 258 m, and a total backfill volume of Is. 1.9 million cubic meters.
During the construction process, SK Project Company effectively coordinated all participating parties, improved the design plan, accelerated the construction period, and achieved the target of dam capping set in May 2023.
After capping, SK Project Company led the debugging of electromechanical and metal junction equipment and supporting slopes in the reservoir area. After several months of hard work, the water storage work was started as per schedule.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA issues notice to owner of illegal housing scheme Olive Dale Farm Houses9 minutes ago
-
38 criminals held during crackdown9 minutes ago
-
Training on first aid, fire safety held for students, staff19 minutes ago
-
Matric annual exams to start on Mar 1; RBISE finalizes all arrangements19 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers ahead of Ramazan19 minutes ago
-
Khyber district completes preparations for polio Campaign19 minutes ago
-
Cardiology institute DG Khan great blessing for the region, says Commissioner19 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested19 minutes ago
-
Rs 42m being spent on construction of new E- registration office19 minutes ago
-
CTD obtains convictions for 9 terror suspects19 minutes ago
-
Two petrol pumps fined29 minutes ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints promptly priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO29 minutes ago