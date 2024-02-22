Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the law enforcement agencies arrested a man namely Abdul Wasay, a resident of Rawalpindi, for threatening CJP Isa and running a character assassination campaign against him on X.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) A man who was running a social media campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa was arrested on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Abdul Wasay, a resident of Rawalpindi.

According to the reports, the suspect issued threats and engaged in character assassination against the chief justice through the social media, especially X platform.

The law enforcement agencies took immediate action and took abdul Wasay into custody over his alleged role of threatening the CJP and defaming him.

The sources said that the process to identify other individuals involved in the social media campaign against the CJP is underway, and the government announced to take strict action against those involved in such crime.

On the other hand, the government also warned strict against harassment and intimidating the civil servants.