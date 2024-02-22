Open Menu

Suspect Running Social Media Campaign Against CJP Isa Arrested

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2024 | 12:32 PM

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested  

The sources say that the law enforcement agencies arrested a man namely Abdul Wasay, a resident of Rawalpindi, for threatening CJP Isa and running a character assassination campaign against him on X.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) A man who was running a social media campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa was arrested on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Abdul Wasay, a resident of Rawalpindi.

According to the reports, the suspect issued threats and engaged in character assassination against the chief justice through the social media, especially X platform.

The law enforcement agencies took immediate action and took abdul Wasay into custody over his alleged role of threatening the CJP and defaming him.

The sources said that the process to identify other individuals involved in the social media campaign against the CJP is underway, and the government announced to take strict action against those involved in such crime.

On the other hand, the government also warned strict against harassment and intimidating the civil servants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Social Media Man Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

13 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

13 hours ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

13 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

13 hours ago
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

13 hours ago
 'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

13 hours ago
 Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

13 hours ago
 Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

13 hours ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan