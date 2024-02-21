Swat police recovers ten stolen motorbikes

Ten stolen motorbikes were found in the possession of the bike lifter, who was taken into custody by Swat police on Wednesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Ten stolen motorbikes were found in the possession of the bike lifter, who was taken into custody by Swat police on Wednesday.

Additional SP Swat Ghulam Sadiq Khan, ASP Circle Kabal Syed Faizan Haider, SHO Police Station Kanju Yar Muhammad, and SHO Police Station Kabal Bakht Zada stated during a press conference held on Wednesday at the Swat Press Club, that on February 19, 2024, the plaintiff, Iqbal Jahan, son of Haji Talemand, a resident of Shahdara Mingora, filed a report at Kanju police station stating that his Honda 125 motorcycle had been stolen from the Dherai Kanju area.

Under the direction of ASP Circle Kabal Syed Faizan Haider, District Police Officer Swat Shafiullah Gandapur promptly dispatched a special squad comprising SHO Kanju Yar Muhammad, SHO Kabal Bakhtzada, and other police officers.

The special squad was tasked with apprehending the accused parties engaged in the incident and retrieving the motorcycle. They expeditiously retrieved the motorcycle with the use of CCTV cameras and contemporary scientific techniques.

After tracing out the accused thief, the accused, Muhammad Hussain, son of Amir Zaman, a resident of Asharay Tehsil Matta, has been arrested. He said that during the brief interrogation, 10 stolen motorcycles were recovered from different places. On this occasion, SP Ghulam Sadiq distributes certificates and cash prizes among the police team.

