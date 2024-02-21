Open Menu

Swat Police Recovers Ten Stolen Motorbikes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Swat police recovers ten stolen motorbikes

Ten stolen motorbikes were found in the possession of the bike lifter, who was taken into custody by Swat police on Wednesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Ten stolen motorbikes were found in the possession of the bike lifter, who was taken into custody by Swat police on Wednesday.

Additional SP Swat Ghulam Sadiq Khan, ASP Circle Kabal Syed Faizan Haider, SHO Police Station Kanju Yar Muhammad, and SHO Police Station Kabal Bakht Zada stated during a press conference held on Wednesday at the Swat Press Club, that on February 19, 2024, the plaintiff, Iqbal Jahan, son of Haji Talemand, a resident of Shahdara Mingora, filed a report at Kanju police station stating that his Honda 125 motorcycle had been stolen from the Dherai Kanju area.

Under the direction of ASP Circle Kabal Syed Faizan Haider, District Police Officer Swat Shafiullah Gandapur promptly dispatched a special squad comprising SHO Kanju Yar Muhammad, SHO Kabal Bakhtzada, and other police officers.

The special squad was tasked with apprehending the accused parties engaged in the incident and retrieving the motorcycle. They expeditiously retrieved the motorcycle with the use of CCTV cameras and contemporary scientific techniques.

After tracing out the accused thief, the accused, Muhammad Hussain, son of Amir Zaman, a resident of Asharay Tehsil Matta, has been arrested. He said that during the brief interrogation, 10 stolen motorcycles were recovered from different places. On this occasion, SP Ghulam Sadiq distributes certificates and cash prizes among the police team.

APP/hsj/378

Related Topics

Police Swat Police Station Sadiq Khan Honda Circle Mingora February From

Recent Stories

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

4 minutes ago
 Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches qu ..

Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

4 minutes ago
 Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed mi ..

Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

7 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperat ..

PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation

4 minutes ago
Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation w ..

Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui

2 minutes ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated pl ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

2 minutes ago
 AJK President for improving the quality of educati ..

AJK President for improving the quality of education

2 minutes ago
 UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; ..

UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'

2 minutes ago
 Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sam ..

Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sample

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan