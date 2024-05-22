Open Menu

Tarar Shares Information Of Raoof Hasan Incident With Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday shared details with the Senate regarding the Raoof Hasan incident and said that a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered and efforts were underway to apprehend the culprits.

Speaking in the Senate, he said the government is serious in addressing the issue and a special team has been constituted to investigate the incident and arrest those responsible.

He informed the Senate that footage and pictures of the incident have been sent to the forensic lab and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for examination to help trace out the culprits.

He expressed sorrow over the incident and said that such occurrences should not happen.

"The seriousness of the government on the incident should not be questioned," he added. He said that it was the government's responsibility to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

Responding to points raised by lawmakers, Tarar urged the institutions to work within the parameters defined by the Constitution.

Senate chairperson Sherry Rehman acknowledged the seriousness of the matter raised by Senator Muhammad Faisal Vawda and directed the Secretary of Senate to examine the issue in accordance with constitutional provisions, rules and procedures.

She further instructed to submit the case to the Chairman Senate.

