Teaching Training Institutes to be upgraded in Sindh: CS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah on Wednesday said that 30 teaching training institutes of the province would be upgraded for providing training to the teaching staff of public sector educational institutions.

He said this during his visit to Khatoon e Pakistan Girls school. He was briefed by Shehzad Roy of Zindagi Trust.

Asif Hyder Shah said there was a need of quality training for the teachers and Masters program for government teachers would be organized under Oxford University.

During my posting as Commissioner Hyderabad, I used to take Mathematics and Science classes in schools, CS said.

He also praised the Zindagi Trust efforts for introducing modernization of education in public sector schools.