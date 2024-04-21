Open Menu

Team From Federal Ombudsman Office To Visit ETO Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Team from Federal Ombudsman Office to visit ETO tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) An inspection team from the Federal Ombudsman’s Office would visit the Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) Islamabad on Monday, tomorrow to look into the growing number of public complaints regarding mal-administration in the said office.

It may be pointed out that the Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, responding to a large number of public complaints regarding delay and difficulties in getting vehicular registration, vehicles’ tax assessment and examination, constituted an Inspection Team to be headed by its Senior Advisor to conduct a thorough probe into the matter, said a press release issued here Sunday.

These complaints alleged mal-practices in the ETO along with the undesirable activities of the agent-mafia active there and other irregularities which were causing great inconvenience to the general public.

The team would listen to the public complaints on the spot besides interacting and interviewing the people there before finalizing its recommendations for finding a workable solution in coordination with the administration of the ETO.

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Vehicles May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

18 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

17 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

17 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

17 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

18 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

18 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

18 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

18 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan