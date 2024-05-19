TEVTA Seminar Highlights Importance Of Vocational Training For Girls
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Under the auspices of the Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Bahawalpur region, a seminar was organised to highlight the importance of vocational training for girls.
TEVTA Punjab and the Government Vocational Training Institute For Women Bahawalpur jointly organised a seminar here to put light on the importance of technical and vocational training for girls.
The seminar was attended by the Chief Operating Officer, TEVTA Punjab, Quratul Aain Memon, District Director, TEVTA Bahawalpur and Lodrhan Region, Eng. Muhammad Rashid, Principal Government Training Institute for Women, Bushra Anjum, Principal, College of Technology for Women, Sumera Saliha and others.
Addressing the seminar, Memon said that it was need of hour to promote technical and vocational education among girls. “We will have to teach technical and vocational education and skills to girls to empower them,” she said.
She expressed her satisfaction that under the auspices of TEVTA Punjab, technical and vocational institutes for women had been imparting standard education and training to girls in the fields of fashion designing, beautician courses, cooking, textile designing and others.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIA's first Haj flight from Sialkot departs for Saudi Arabia3 minutes ago
-
Five people hurt in road mishap13 minutes ago
-
Minor die of electric shock22 minutes ago
-
AC seals two fuel agencies, petrol pump22 minutes ago
-
Heatwave; public advised to consume homemade drinks23 minutes ago
-
Farmers urged to avail lab’s facility23 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather likely to persist in city23 minutes ago
-
Experts call for early diagnosis, management to eradicate hypertension43 minutes ago
-
PM for necessary arrangements to bring back students from Kyrgyz Republic1 hour ago
-
FIA operations against illegal currency business continue in Swabi, Peshawar1 hour ago
-
SSP Sanghar visits temples to investigate theft incident1 hour ago
-
OPF to establish new female academic block in Rawalpindi1 hour ago