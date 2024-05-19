Open Menu

TEVTA Seminar Highlights Importance Of Vocational Training For Girls

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM

TEVTA seminar highlights importance of vocational training for girls

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Under the auspices of the Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Bahawalpur region, a seminar was organised to highlight the importance of vocational training for girls.

TEVTA Punjab and the Government Vocational Training Institute For Women Bahawalpur jointly organised a seminar here to put light on the importance of technical and vocational training for girls.

The seminar was attended by the Chief Operating Officer, TEVTA Punjab, Quratul Aain Memon, District Director, TEVTA Bahawalpur and Lodrhan Region, Eng. Muhammad Rashid, Principal Government Training Institute for Women, Bushra Anjum, Principal, College of Technology for Women, Sumera Saliha and others.

Addressing the seminar, Memon said that it was need of hour to promote technical and vocational education among girls. “We will have to teach technical and vocational education and skills to girls to empower them,” she said.

She expressed her satisfaction that under the auspices of TEVTA Punjab, technical and vocational institutes for women had been imparting standard education and training to girls in the fields of fashion designing, beautician courses, cooking, textile designing and others.

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab Rashid Bahawalpur Women Textile Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

15 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

15 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

15 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

15 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

15 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

15 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

15 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

15 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

15 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan