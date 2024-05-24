It's a foreign conspiracy to defame Pak forces and intelligence agencies under a deliberate conspiracy. Unfortunately, the judiciary is also being made a pawn against the law enforcement agencies.Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the country cannot afford any kind of chaos and unrest.He said that a so-called political anarchist group is against the state after leaving power.



A hate campaign is being run against Pak forces and intelligence officers under a well-thought-out conspiracy,which is directly or indirectly benefiting anti-national ideas.He said that without knowing it,the country's highest judiciary has also been made a pawn in front of its own defence institutions,Which the state cannot afford in any case.politics is not above the state,so the first priority should be a secure and stable state.