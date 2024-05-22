Third Edition Of EconFest From May 25th In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), in collaboration with the Research for Social Transformation & Advancement (RASTA) program and the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) Wednesday announced the third edition of the Economy Festival - EconFest.
This event will be held on the 25th and 26th of May at the Gandhara Citizens’ Club, Gate No. 5, Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9, Islamabad, said a statement issued here.
EconFest is a premier initiative aimed at bringing together leading economists, public policy experts, practitioners, professionals, academicians, and business, political, and thought leaders to discuss and address the economic challenges facing Pakistan. The festival will feature a range of activities including leaders’ viewpoints, expert talks, panel discussions, debates, book launches, poster exhibitions, and screenings of documentaries covering various aspects of the economy and society.
Dr. Nadeem ul Haque, Vice Chancellor of PIDE, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "EconFest is a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders from diverse fields. We are thrilled to continue this tradition and look forward to the valuable insights and solutions that will emerge from this year’s discussions."
Following the overwhelming success of EconFest Lahore at Alhamra Art Centre in March 2023 and EconFest Islamabad at Pak-China Friendship Centre in October 2023, this year’s event is expected to attract a large turnout of participants from various walks of life, providing an ideal opportunity for visibility, networking, and collaboration. There is no entry fee for the event, and families would be welcomed to attend. The detailed program is available at PIDE’s website for further information.
