Top Officials Strategize Safety Shield For Chinese Citizens, Businesses In ICT
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Director General, ICT, Asim Ayub has chaired a high-level meeting to bolster security measures for Chinese nationals and businesses in the Federal Capital.
The meeting, held at the Chief Commissioner's office, aimed to assess current safety protocols, pinpoint vulnerabilities, and devise a robust strategy to safeguard Chinese citizens and companies, said the Public Relation Officer of the Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazim.
The meeting was attended by DIG (Security) from Islamabad Police, Director (Administration), AIG (Special Branch), and Additional Deputy Commissioner (East), among others.
The objective of the gathering was to evaluate existing security arrangements for Chinese nationals, identify potential weaknesses, and develop a comprehensive plan to enhance their safety and protect their businesses.
Recognizing the significant contributions made by Chinese citizens and enterprises, participants reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to preserving their safety and security.
Moreover, the Chief Commissioner's Office underscored its dedication to fostering an atmosphere conducive to collaboration, rooted in mutual trust, respect, and solidarity.
