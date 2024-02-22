Tourism Authority arranges Safari train visit for families on March 03

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority has planned to arrange Safari train tour to world cultural heritage in the province for tourism enthusiasts on March 03.

Initially the Safari train tour would be arranged for 130 families to historic places in the province, said the spokesman of Tourism Authority Muhammad Saad adding that more than 130 families would visit ancient places Sadar, City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabi, Nowshera, Risalpur and Mardan.

They would also see the world heritage site Takhtbhai Archeology and Ancient Buddhist Monasteries in Mardan. During the one-day tour, the participants would be briefed about the remains of the Buddhist civilization of the first century AD by special tour guide.

APP/adi