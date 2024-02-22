Tourism Authority Arranges Safari Train Visit For Families On March 03
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority has planned to arrange Safari train tour to world cultural heritage in the province for tourism enthusiasts on March 03.
Initially the Safari train tour would be arranged for 130 families to historic places in the province, said the spokesman of Tourism Authority Muhammad Saad adding that more than 130 families would visit ancient places Sadar, City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabi, Nowshera, Risalpur and Mardan.
They would also see the world heritage site Takhtbhai Archeology and Ancient Buddhist Monasteries in Mardan. During the one-day tour, the participants would be briefed about the remains of the Buddhist civilization of the first century AD by special tour guide.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mukhtiar expresses sorrows over death of Nazir Naji9 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur vows to increase urban forest9 minutes ago
-
District vigilance committee meeting held10 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders demand independent probe into Kunan-Poshpora mass rape incident19 minutes ago
-
Anti polio drive to start from Feb 26:40 minutes ago
-
Smuggling attempt thwarted40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various sectors41 minutes ago
-
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested48 minutes ago
-
18 students held in Punjab University clash50 minutes ago
-
PHC orders removal of former NA Speaker’s name from ECL60 minutes ago
-
Railway police foil narcotics smuggling attempt1 hour ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs complete computerization of land records1 hour ago