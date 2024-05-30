Open Menu

Training Session On E-Filing, Office Automation System Held At RDA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Training session on E-Filing, office automation system held at RDA

On the instructions of Director General RDA Kaniz Murtaza, a training session on the E-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) was held on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Development Authority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) On the instructions of Director General RDA Kaniz Murtaza, a training session on the E-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) was held on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Development Authority.

According to an RDA spokesperson, Ashfaq Ali Dhallu, Director of Operations at the Punjab Information Technology board, provided a comprehensive presentation on e-FOAS.

He stated that, as per the directives of the Punjab Government, the benefit of e-FOAS is to maintain easily accessible records of notices, approvals, and proposals.

He mentioned that this system helps prevent the loss of important documents during events such as floods caused by heavy rainfall.

Dhallu further explained that the e-filing system will facilitate the timely and efficient management of daily tasks at RDA, promoting a paperless office environment in the public sector.

The Primary purpose of this software is to ensure that all correspondence is digitally accessible 24/7. He added that digital copies of all official documents will be made, uploaded to the system, stored on a cloud server, and archived for future reference.

This system also sends SMS notifications to all relevant participants, informing them about RDA's actions against illegal constructions, housing schemes, meeting schedules, and other matters.

APP/mes/378

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi SMS All Housing

Recent Stories

PML-N Youth wing takes out Yom-e-Takbeer rally in ..

PML-N Youth wing takes out Yom-e-Takbeer rally in city

56 seconds ago
 US growth slower than estimated in first quarter: ..

US growth slower than estimated in first quarter: govt

58 seconds ago
 HCCI a business community institution, not persona ..

HCCI a business community institution, not personal property of anyone: Ikram Ra ..

59 seconds ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique comm ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique commends nurses on World Nurses Da ..

1 minute ago
 Ghana vice consul general meets commerce minister

Ghana vice consul general meets commerce minister

6 minutes ago
 Belgium Ambassador calls on PRCS chairman

Belgium Ambassador calls on PRCS chairman

6 minutes ago
Six profiteers held

Six profiteers held

6 minutes ago
 PAF, Wapda qualify for Memorial Basketball seims

PAF, Wapda qualify for Memorial Basketball seims

6 minutes ago
 SC rejects request for live streaming of NAB amend ..

SC rejects request for live streaming of NAB amendments case

6 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's advisor holds open court in Ju ..

Federal Ombudsman's advisor holds open court in Jund

12 minutes ago
 Action against 11,000 under-age drivers

Action against 11,000 under-age drivers

12 minutes ago
 Water flow into miners from Rohri canal to remain ..

Water flow into miners from Rohri canal to remain suspended till 5 June

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan