SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The tree plantation drive launched by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), was inaugurated by Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal by planting a sapling in front of the Older People Shelter Home here on Friday.

Dr Mughal said that more and more tree plantations are necessary to clean the environment from pollution and subside the temperature. He said that more trees are being planted around the world to coup up with global warming. He said that all of us should plant trees for the improvement of the environment and also protect these plants.

On the occasion, Project Manager Arif Nawaz Soomro informed Deputy Mayor Sukkur that the organization has arranged 1000 saplings to be planted in different sites of Sukkur city, which is in progress according to season.

He said that the tree plantation program would help to make it environmentally friendly and green. Later Deputy Moyor visited under construction complex of senior citizens.