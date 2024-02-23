Tree Plantation Drive Launched
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM
The tree plantation drive launched by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), was inaugurated by Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal by planting a sapling in front of the Older People Shelter Home here on Friday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The tree plantation drive launched by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), was inaugurated by Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal by planting a sapling in front of the Older People Shelter Home here on Friday.
Dr Mughal said that more and more tree plantations are necessary to clean the environment from pollution and subside the temperature. He said that more trees are being planted around the world to coup up with global warming. He said that all of us should plant trees for the improvement of the environment and also protect these plants.
On the occasion, Project Manager Arif Nawaz Soomro informed Deputy Mayor Sukkur that the organization has arranged 1000 saplings to be planted in different sites of Sukkur city, which is in progress according to season.
He said that the tree plantation program would help to make it environmentally friendly and green. Later Deputy Moyor visited under construction complex of senior citizens.
Recent Stories
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 26
Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO
Kohat police arrests 10 suspects
22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. ..
DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat
Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pakistan: Tanveer Qaimkhani
Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million
PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME
Strict security measures orderd on Shab-e-Bar'at
Prevention of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Contest held
City security arrangements reviewed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper4 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 264 minutes ago
-
Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO4 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrests 10 suspects6 minutes ago
-
22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. Shaista Sohail6 minutes ago
-
DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat6 minutes ago
-
Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pakistan: Tanveer Qaimkhani7 minutes ago
-
Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million22 minutes ago
-
PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME22 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures orderd on Shab-e-Bar'at22 minutes ago
-
Prevention of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Contest held22 minutes ago
-
City security arrangements reviewed22 minutes ago