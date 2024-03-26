Open Menu

Tribunal Allows Parvez Elahi To Contest By-election From PP-32

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM

An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to contest the by-election from PP-32 Gujrat

The tribunal set aside the decision of the returning officer to reject the nomination papers of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The tribunal, comprising Justice Shahid Karim, announced the reserved verdict, allowing the appeal of the former chief minister against the decision of the returning officer.

The tribunal had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments by the parties earlier in the day.

Parvez Elahi, through his appeal, challenged the decision of the returning officer to reject his nomination papers. He argued that the returning officer had accused him of concealing details of assets, which he believed was contrary to the facts. He pleaded with the tribunal to set aside the decision of the returning officer and allow him to contest the by-election.

