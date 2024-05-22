Open Menu

Turkish Consul General Calls On Sindh Culture Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Turkish Consul General calls on Sindh Culture Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu, here on Wednesday met with Provincial Minister of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and discussed the promotion of bilateral tourism and matters related to culture.

Regional Head TIKA Karachi Halil Ibrahim Basaran, DG Libraries Ejaz Sheikh, MD Sindh Tourism Development Corporation Fayaz Shah were also present in the meeting.

The Turkish Council General informed that Turkiye government would set up cultural centers in the libraries across Sindh.

In the first phase, the Turkish government will set up a cultural center in the Liaquat Memorial library, while in the second phase, cultural centers will be established in the libraries at the division level, he said.

The Consul General said that undergraduate students would be sent to Turkiye on scholarship by the Turkish government.

The provincial minister said that Turkiye appreciates the government's cultural center and scholarship program. He said there was need of the accessibility of the people of both the countries to multifaceted cultures.

The provincial minister said that historical, religious and cultural tourism in Sindh was of great importance for the world tourists. In order to further strengthen the friendly relations between Turkiye and Pakistan, there is a need to work together on bilateral tourism and culture, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Government

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4

46 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance i ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..

1 hour ago
 Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming ..

Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..

1 hour ago
 Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in ..

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

2 hours ago
  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

3 hours ago
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan