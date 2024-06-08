Open Menu

Turkish Envoy Visits University Of Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 09:15 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, along with his team, visited The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Saturday and stressed the need to strengthen more bilateral relations in education, culture and other fields.

He went to Medical and Dental Sections of the University where he was briefed about educational programs and research initiatives of the university.

During a meeting with university management and faculty members, he discussed the potential for scholarships and joint research projects and said that it would benefit the students and faculty from both countries. He also expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by Alpha team of the university during earthquake in Turkey last year.

He also appreciated the university efforts for providing quality education to its students and said that its programs would play a pivotal role in women empowerment.

Later, he also planted a sapling in the university lawn under TUF's Go Green program. Durmus Bastug Turkish Consul General Nurettin Demir Commercial Counselor and Ghazanfar Mahmood Director Ambassadorial Office at Turkish Embassy in Islamabad were also present on the occasion in addition to Dr. Hamza Amin Vice Chairman board of Governors TUF, Prof Dr Syed Aamir Gilani Rector TUF, Ms Zahida Maqbool Registrar, Prof Dr Aman Ullah Malik Director ORIC and Dr Amna Javed Head Office of International Linkages.

