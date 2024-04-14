Two bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Bodies of two men were found from different parts of Faisalabad here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that some passersby spotted a human corpse lying in the Rajbah in the area of Civil Line police station and informed the police.

Meanwhile, the people also saw body of a sexagenarian man lying near Naimat Abad in the precinct of Factory Area police station and informed the police.

The police took both bodies into custody and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem.

The body found from Naimat Abad was identified as 60-year-old Akbar Ali while corpse of other 56-year-old man is yet to be identified, he added.