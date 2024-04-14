Two Bodies Found
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 10:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Bodies of two men were found from different parts of Faisalabad here on Sunday.
A police spokesman said that some passersby spotted a human corpse lying in the Rajbah in the area of Civil Line police station and informed the police.
Meanwhile, the people also saw body of a sexagenarian man lying near Naimat Abad in the precinct of Factory Area police station and informed the police.
The police took both bodies into custody and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem.
The body found from Naimat Abad was identified as 60-year-old Akbar Ali while corpse of other 56-year-old man is yet to be identified, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man commits suicide13 minutes ago
-
High level Saudi delegation led by FM to visit Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
Over 55,000 vehicles entered Murree during Eid23 minutes ago
-
Peaceful protests are allowed, anarchy won't be tolerated: Kundi23 minutes ago
-
Threats of lightning: PDMA issues guidelines33 minutes ago
-
International Layer Conference at UAF on Thursday1 hour ago
-
AJK lashed with unexpected rainfall, turning warm weather into cold1 hour ago
-
Punjab CS sets 3-month deadline for all departments to improve governance1 hour ago
-
Hyderabad receives light showers1 hour ago
-
Minister says healthcare being improved at local level1 hour ago
-
4 die, 20 injured in accident on Motorway1 hour ago
-
Neodero house declared as president camp house1 hour ago