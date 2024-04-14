Open Menu

Two Bodies Found

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Two bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Bodies of two men were found from different parts of Faisalabad here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that some passersby spotted a human corpse lying in the Rajbah in the area of Civil Line police station and informed the police.

Meanwhile, the people also saw body of a sexagenarian man lying near Naimat Abad in the precinct of Factory Area police station and informed the police.

The police took both bodies into custody and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem.

The body found from Naimat Abad was identified as 60-year-old Akbar Ali while corpse of other 56-year-old man is yet to be identified, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Man Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

14 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

1 day ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

1 day ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

1 day ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

1 day ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

1 day ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

1 day ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

1 day ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

1 day ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

1 day ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan