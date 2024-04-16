Two Brothers Shot Dead Over Old Enmity
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Two brothers were shot dead over an old enmity in the area of Tarkhanwala police station here on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said that unidentified assailants intercepted Qaisar and Azam Farooq and opened firing at them. As a result, both died on the spot.
After getting information of the incident, DSP Sahiwal along with a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Sahiwal for postmortem.
RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui took notice of the dual murder and sought a report.
Special teams were formed to arrest the accused, the spokesman added.
