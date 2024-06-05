Two children killed, other two injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Two children were killed and two other injured in a traffic accident due to overspeed in Mirpurkhas on Wednesday.

According to Police, a speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle near Sabzi Mandi on the Mithi-Mirpurkhas main road, killing eight-year-old Hania and five-year-old Rehan on the spot.

Three-year-old Ayesha and another child were seriously injured, police said.

The police have arrested the dumper drivers, Ghulam Mohammad Pathan and Mohammad Tahir Pathan who were trying to escape from the scene.

The dumper has been taken into custody and an investigation is underway.

