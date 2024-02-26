Open Menu

Two Injured In Dala-rickshaw Collision

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Two injured in Dala-rickshaw collision

Two persons were injured when an auto-rickshaw was hit by a Dala in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Two persons were injured when an auto-rickshaw was hit by a Dala in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, the accident occurred near Sanghar Sharif on Chashma road where a Dala hit an auto rickshaw. As a result, two persons sustained injuries.

The rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Dera Ismail Khan Sanghar

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments ..

Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6

2 minutes ago
 Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woma ..

Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta

4 minutes ago
 Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

4 minutes ago
 Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Ge ..

Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show

4 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 minutes ago
Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'a ..

Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'

2 minutes ago
 Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor c ..

Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio driv ..

Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive

2 minutes ago
 Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOE ..

Govt. takes multiple steps to reduce losses in SOEs: Solangi

8 minutes ago
 Maryam's victory to ensure economic-ideological st ..

Maryam's victory to ensure economic-ideological stability: Attique

1 minute ago
 FM Jilani lauds "bold decisions" of interim govt a ..

FM Jilani lauds "bold decisions" of interim govt as term nears conclusion

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan