Two Injured In Dala-rickshaw Collision
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 06:35 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Two persons were injured when an auto-rickshaw was hit by a Dala in Dera Ismail Khan.
According to details, the accident occurred near Sanghar Sharif on Chashma road where a Dala hit an auto rickshaw. As a result, two persons sustained injuries.
The rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.
APP/akt
