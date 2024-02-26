Two injured in Dala-rickshaw collision

Two persons were injured when an auto-rickshaw was hit by a Dala in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Two persons were injured when an auto-rickshaw was hit by a Dala in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, the accident occurred near Sanghar Sharif on Chashma road where a Dala hit an auto rickshaw. As a result, two persons sustained injuries.

The rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

APP/akt