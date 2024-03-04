Two Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Two children, including a tiktoker, were killed and 5 others were injured when a passenger bus collided with a rickshaw on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan road near Zeal Pak market on Sunday.
The SHO SITE police station Akhtar Panhwar informed that six children were traveling in the rickshaw while one of the deceased, 14-year-old tiktoker Ali Haider alias Shahmeer Sheedi was hanging out from the bus.
He added that following the collision Sheedi fell from the bus and was critically injured.The SHO told that the children were residing near Zeal Pak colony and were heading towards a seminary while the bus was going from Hyderabad to Husri.
The other deceased identified as 10-year-old Muhammad Ishaq Khan who was in the rickshaw.
The injured children were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where Sheedi succumbed to his wounds.
The tiktoker was a resident of village Naseer Laghari in Chambarh taluka of Tando Allahyar district.
According to the SHO, the boy worked as a cleaner in the bus which met the accident.Panhwar told that the bus driver escaped after the incident but the police had impounded the vehicle.
The incident's FIR could not be lodged till the filing of this news.
APP/zmb
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police recover infant stolen from hospital, sold to couple9 minutes ago
-
CM condoles demise of singer Amjad Pervaiz29 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif delivers balance speech: Tarar1 hour ago
-
Iranian President congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM1 hour ago
-
PPWD introduces IT-based initiatives2 hours ago
-
E&T Dept intensifies efforts to collect taxes, arrears2 hours ago
-
World Obesity Day sheds light on Pakistan’s battle against trans-fatty acids2 hours ago
-
Farmers hail newly elected PM Shehbaz's approach to uplift agriculture2 hours ago
-
CM's cleanliness initiative receives praise2 hours ago
-
Water, Sanitation sectors' climate resilience vital for achieving UN sustainable development goals3 hours ago
-
Very cold weather likely in upper parts of country: PMD3 hours ago
-
NA Speaker extends felicitation to Shehbaz Sharif on his successful election as Prime Minister3 hours ago