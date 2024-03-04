Open Menu

Two Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 12:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Two children, including a tiktoker, were killed and 5 others were injured when a passenger bus collided with a rickshaw on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan road near Zeal Pak market on Sunday.

The SHO SITE police station Akhtar Panhwar informed that six children were traveling in the rickshaw while one of the deceased, 14-year-old tiktoker Ali Haider alias Shahmeer Sheedi was hanging out from the bus.

He added that following the collision Sheedi fell from the bus and was critically injured.The SHO told that the children were residing near Zeal Pak colony and were heading towards a seminary while the bus was going from Hyderabad to Husri.

The other deceased identified as 10-year-old Muhammad Ishaq Khan who was in the rickshaw.

The injured children were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where Sheedi succumbed to his wounds.

The tiktoker was a resident of village Naseer Laghari in Chambarh taluka of Tando Allahyar district.

According to the SHO, the boy worked as a cleaner in the bus which met the accident.Panhwar told that the bus driver escaped after the incident but the police had impounded the vehicle.

The incident's FIR could not be lodged till the filing of this news.

APP/zmb

