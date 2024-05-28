Two Killed, Three Injured In Road Mishaps
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) At least two persons including a minor kid were killed while three others sustained injuries in two separate road incidents.
According to details, two persons on a motorcycle were taking turn
when suddenly an overspeeding Vehari bounded bus ran over them near Multan road.
As a result, 65-year-old Ghulam Ali died on the spot while and woman sustained serious injuries.
The bus driver managed to escape from there.
In another incident, two motorcycles collided near Tufailabad Arifwala Road and were crushed by a trailer coming from behind.
As a result, three-year-old child Imran died on the spot while his mother Abida Parveen, and another motorcyclist Rana Akmal sustained injuries.
Rescue teams shifted the injured to a hospital while police concerned were busy interrogating into the incidents.APP/aaj-sak
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA Meena Majeed congratulates entire nation on Youm-e-Takbeer3 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer3 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president7 minutes ago
-
KMU celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer in all campuses13 minutes ago
-
Rwp district admin organizes rally to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’13 minutes ago
-
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ against state instituti ..18 minutes ago
-
BISE Sargodha re- scheduled practical exams23 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference on “Emerging Issues of Environmental Degradation” from June 02-04.23 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Bahawalpur33 minutes ago
-
Heat wave likely to persist in city33 minutes ago
-
PM takes notice of fire erupted again at Margalla Hills33 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of deceptive website FERU33 minutes ago