Two killed, three injured in road mishaps

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) At least two persons including a minor kid were killed while three others sustained injuries in two separate road incidents.

According to details, two persons on a motorcycle were taking turn

when suddenly an overspeeding Vehari bounded bus ran over them near Multan road.

As a result, 65-year-old Ghulam Ali died on the spot while and woman sustained serious injuries.

The bus driver managed to escape from there.

In another incident, two motorcycles collided near Tufailabad Arifwala Road and were crushed by a trailer coming from behind.

As a result, three-year-old child Imran died on the spot while his mother Abida Parveen, and another motorcyclist Rana Akmal sustained injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to a hospital while police concerned were busy interrogating into the incidents.APP/aaj-sak