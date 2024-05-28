Open Menu

Two Killed, Three Injured In Road Mishaps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Two killed, three injured in road mishaps

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) At least two persons including a minor kid were killed while three others sustained injuries in two separate road incidents.

According to details, two persons on a motorcycle were taking turn

when suddenly an overspeeding Vehari bounded bus ran over them near Multan road.

As a result, 65-year-old Ghulam Ali died on the spot while and woman sustained serious injuries.

The bus driver managed to escape from there.

In another incident, two motorcycles collided near Tufailabad Arifwala Road and were crushed by a trailer coming from behind.

As a result, three-year-old child Imran died on the spot while his mother Abida Parveen, and another motorcyclist Rana Akmal sustained injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to a hospital while police concerned were busy interrogating into the incidents.APP/aaj-sak

Related Topics

Multan Injured Police Driver Road Died Vehari Arifwala Abida Parveen Ghulam Ali Women From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

7 minutes ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

18 minutes ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

40 minutes ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

1 hour ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

1 hour ago
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

2 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

6 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

18 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan