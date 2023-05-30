UrduPoint.com

Two Supervisors Suspended

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Two supervisors suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Azeem Shaukat suspended two supervisors and served a show-cause notice on a zonal officer over poor cleanliness conditions in the city on Tuesday.

Supervisors Asif Barkat and Majid Hussain were suspended while the notice was issued to Zonal Officer Shahid Tanveer.

The CEO visited union council No 77 and 78 in PP-114 and checked cleanliness arrangements,and took action against the negligent staff.

