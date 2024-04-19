The Confucius Institute (CI) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrated International Chinese Language Day which brought the different performances of Chinese culture

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Confucius Institute (CI) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrated International Chinese Language Day which brought the different performances of Chinese culture.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan was chief guest of the event while CI Chinese Dean Dr Zhou Changming, CI Vice Chairman/ Local Dean Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir spoke.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the CI-UAF completed ten years and it has produced 5000 students so far in Chinese language course.

He added that CI has proved a hallmark in order to strengthen academia, research ties with Chinese institutions.

He stressed upon the need to learn from China experiences in agriculture and economic development. He said that Chinese universities are proving their mettle globally in every field.

Dr Zhou Changming said that China-Pakistan are enjoying deepened and time-tested relations. He added that Chinese language is connecting cultures through bridge of mutual learning.

Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that all possible measures are being taken to produce skilled manpower and to open up new avenues of development with bilateral ties.

Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr Farzana Rizvi, Dr Fahad Rasool, Dr Urfa Bin Tahir and other notables attended.