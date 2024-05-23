UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Northeast Forestry University (NEFU), Harbin, China have inked a Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate in areas of teaching, training, and research

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Northeast Forestry University (NEFU), Harbin, China have inked a Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate in areas of teaching, training, and research.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and Chairman NEFU University Council Zhang Zhikun signed the agreement while NEFU Chinese delegation including Xu Zhicheng, Director of Presidential Office; Sun Zhiping Director of International Cooperation Office, Liu Lifei, Director of Admission Office, school of International Education and Exchanges; Ayesha Zulfiqar Delegation coordinator and Alumnus of NEFU were also present on the occasion in addition to UAF Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Deans Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dr. Ijaz Bhatti, Dr. Babar Shehbaz, Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Director External Linkages Dr. Kashif Salemi, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director Research Dr. Jafar Jaskani, Dr. Haroon Rashid and others.

The Focal Person of the agreement was Chairman Forestry UAF Dr. Irfan Ahmad, coordinator Dr Abid Ali from UAF while Chinese focal person was Wang Bo Dean, School of International Education and Exchanges.

UAF spokesman said here on Thursday that as per agreement, the both parties would encourage development of the exchange programs based on their respective academic and educational needs.

They would work jointly on capacity building, faculty and staff development programs. They would also exchange students, faculty members and staff for a given period.

It was also agreed upon to exchange academic information and material, and others. Both institutes would also coordinate in joint or collaborative research projects and curriculum development.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that UAF maintains excellent relations with universities in China and 83 faculty members of the UAF have got higher education from China.

The university is also running two joint degree program (two plus one) with two Chinese institutions. In which the students study for the first two years at UAF and one year from China.

He said that Pakistan China Economic Corridor project is a hallmark step that will help make the development in the different sectors.

Zhang Zhikun said that the NEFU is a multidisciplinary university with Forestry as its dominant discipline and Forestry Engineering as the characteristic focus.

NEFU has a state training base for talents in life science and technology which was co-approved by the State Development Planning Commission and Ministry of Education, he added.