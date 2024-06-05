Open Menu

UAF Observes World Environment Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:33 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed the World Environment Day by arranging an awareness walk and seminar here on Wednesday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan led the walk and addressed the seminar while Director Soil & Environmental Sciences Prof Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Dr. Anwar-ul-Haq, Dr. Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dr. Munir Zia, Dr. Hafiz Naeem Asgar, Dr Muhammad Saqib, Nabiha Asghar President Soil & Environmental Sciences’ Students’ Society and others were also present.

Speaking at the seminar, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed the need for protecting ecosystem. He said "we are destroying earth with our own hands due to pollution while the climate changes are provoking havoc with agriculture, health, water resources and others sectors".

However, increasing diseases and other issues could be reduced by protecting ecosystems, he added.

Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza said, "we have to promote green technology which would help solve the problems of environment and reduce the pollution". There is an imbalance in the natural system due to air and water pollution caused by the excessive emission of smoke from the factories. "Therefore, we should concentrate on this issue seriously for better future of our coming generations," he added.

