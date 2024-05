UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology

The National Curriculum for the Bachelor’s Degree Programs in Industrial Engineering Technology 2024 on Wednesday has been officially launched at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) marking a significant milestone in engineering education

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The National Curriculum for the Bachelor’s Degree Programs in Industrial Engineering Technology 2024 on Wednesday has been officially launched at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) marking a significant milestone in engineering education.

The ceremony held at Education Hall, Chehlla Campus of University of AJK, was graced by Eng. Syed Imtiaz Hussain Gillani, Chairman of the National Technology Council (NTC), and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Deans, Heads of Departments, Faculty Members, and a large number of students from the Faculty of Engineering, UAJK.

Chairman NTC Eng. Syed Imtiaz Hussain Gillani In his address, highlighted the vital role of engineering in national development and the industrial sector. He urged students to actively contribute to the nation's progress, commending the collaborative efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar in developing this forward-looking curriculum.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi speaking on the occasion has expressed his deep gratitude to Chairman NTC for entrusting UAJK with this significant academic initiative.

He underscored the importance of curriculum development in equipping students with market-oriented education and skills essential for meeting the dynamic demands of the industry. He noted a growing preference for skill-based degrees over traditional ones, emphasizing the alignment of the new curriculum with this trend.

Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar celebrated the curriculum launch as a monumental achievement for the field of Engineering. He extended his heartfelt thanks to both Chairman NTC and Vice-Chancellor UAJK for their unwavering support and guidance throughout the development process.

He reiterated the faculty's commitment to provide high-quality education that prepares students for successful careers in industrial engineering.

The event concluded with an engaging interactive question and answer session, whereas, the students had the opportunity to discuss various aspects of engineering and technology courses with Chairman NTC, exploring their prospects and potential career paths.

The successful launch of the National Curriculum for the Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering Technology 2024, heralds a new era of engineering education at UAJK, fostering innovation and excellence in the field.