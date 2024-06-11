UE Organizes Thesis Display Exhibition Of Fine Arts Students At Alhamra
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The department of history, arts and culture heritage of the University of education Lahore
organized “Thesis Display Exhibition of Fine Arts students” at Alhamra Art Gallery here on
Tuesday.
Artworks of 60 graphic designing UE students were put on display in the exhibition.
The art work of students was well appreciated by the general public, art experts and artists.
An opening ceremony was also held at the beginning of the exhibition, which was presided
over by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Alam Saeed while the chief guest was the
Vice Chancellor of Punjab University of Technology, Rasool Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam.
Chairperson Department of History, Arts and Cultural Heritage Dr Shumaila Firdous briefed
the participants regarding the exhibition.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed said
that artist was the most sensitive part of any society, who closely examines our social problems
or matters for the purpose of reforming them in their own unique way. And the purpose of
organizing such exhibitions was to provide a platform to bring the work of these artists to
the world.
He said: “Through art we can increase the intellectual and creative abilities of our students,
such programs are the cause of reforming the society, which should be held continuously.
”
He said that exhibitions not only increase the confidence of students but also visitors
could learn a lot from this art.
Punjab University of Technology, Rasool, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam said
that excellent work of students in the exhibition once again strengthens their position
that there was no lack of talent among our students, the only need is to show them
the way.
Through the exhibitions, not only art was promoted but regional skills were also given
a new lease of life. He said the University of Education, Lahore and its students deserve
praise for this excellent exhibition organized in relation to graphic designing.
In the end, UE Director Division of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahir
thanked the participants and said that the purpose of exhibition was to test the feelings
of students related to arts and provide them with opportunities to express art.
All Directors of UE, people from different walks of life and a large number of students
were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hazara Police ensures security of hydropower projects1 minute ago
-
Effective crisis management requires transparent communication, says Arshad Munir11 minutes ago
-
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR21 minutes ago
-
Advisor condoles over demise of Bakhtzada's mother, Mirwali and Taskin Zafar21 minutes ago
-
DG RDA briefs officers of 37th PSMG course21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities not to allow anyone to set up illegal cattle markets21 minutes ago
-
Technical, educational institution’s collaboration to enhance skill development workforce21 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Karachi21 minutes ago
-
3 injured in fire31 minutes ago
-
87 copy cases reported in HSC Part-I exam41 minutes ago
-
IIUI President inaugurates STBS41 minutes ago
-
Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan41 minutes ago