Unidentified Miscreants Threw Home-made Bombs Outside ASP City Office
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 11:44 PM
Police said two unidentified miscreants on motorcycles escaped by throwing home-made bombs outside ASP City Office of Civil Line Police Station on Wednesday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Police said two unidentified miscreants on motorcycles escaped by throwing home-made bombs outside ASP City Office of Civil Line Police Station on Wednesday.
The police personnel remained safe, on information, DSP Hyderi Paras Bakhrani, DSP Civil Line bomb disposal personnel, CTD, special branch, forensic team and other law enforcement agencies reached the incident site.
During this time, the Bomb Disposal Squad staff started the investigation from various aspects of the incident by collecting CCT footage and other evidence from the surrounding areas along with geo-fencing the incident location.
Talking to the media, DSP Civil Line Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Soomro said that two unidentified motorcyclists suspects threw a home-made bombs. The evidence has been collected, the incident has been investigated by the police as well as other law enforcement agencies.
Meanwhile, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab has contacted SSP Larkana and asked for a report after taking notice of the cracker bomb blast incident outside ASP City Office.
DIG Larkana said that after taking notice of the incident, SSP Larkana has instructed that the involved accused should be brought under the law immediately.
On the other hand, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso took notice of the incident and issued instructions to DSP Hyderi Paras Bakhrani, saying that through the latest technological systems including CCTV cameras, forensics and geo-fencing, witnesses should be collected from different aspects of the incident.
The investigation is being conducted, the search for the accused is going on and they will be brought to justice. He said that after the incident, the bomb disposal squad and CTD have also there was no loss of life in the incident
