Open Menu

Unidentified Miscreants Threw Home-made Bombs Outside ASP City Office

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

Police said two unidentified miscreants on motorcycles escaped by throwing home-made bombs outside ASP City Office of Civil Line Police Station on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Police said two unidentified miscreants on motorcycles escaped by throwing home-made bombs outside ASP City Office of Civil Line Police Station on Wednesday.

The police personnel remained safe, on information, DSP Hyderi Paras Bakhrani, DSP Civil Line bomb disposal personnel, CTD, special branch, forensic team and other law enforcement agencies reached the incident site.

During this time, the Bomb Disposal Squad staff started the investigation from various aspects of the incident by collecting CCT footage and other evidence from the surrounding areas along with geo-fencing the incident location.

Talking to the media, DSP Civil Line Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Soomro said that two unidentified motorcyclists suspects threw a home-made bombs. The evidence has been collected, the incident has been investigated by the police as well as other law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab has contacted SSP Larkana and asked for a report after taking notice of the cracker bomb blast incident outside ASP City Office.

DIG Larkana said that after taking notice of the incident, SSP Larkana has instructed that the involved accused should be brought under the law immediately.

On the other hand, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso took notice of the incident and issued instructions to DSP Hyderi Paras Bakhrani, saying that through the latest technological systems including CCTV cameras, forensics and geo-fencing, witnesses should be collected from different aspects of the incident.

The investigation is being conducted, the search for the accused is going on and they will be brought to justice. He said that after the incident, the bomb disposal squad and CTD have also there was no loss of life in the incident

Related Topics

Police Bomb Blast Police Station Larkana Nasir SITE Media From

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

6 minutes ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

6 minutes ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

6 minutes ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

16 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

6 minutes ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

6 minutes ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

6 minutes ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

38 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

17 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

17 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

17 minutes ago
 Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accid ..

Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accident in Washak

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan