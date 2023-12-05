US Consul General visits CPWB

United States Consul General Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB), here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) United States Consul General Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB), here on Tuesday.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad welcomed the Consul General on her arrival and briefed Hawkins on the bureau’s child protection initiatives, emphasizing measures taken for their welfare.

The U.S.

Consul General explored various sections including hostels, bookshop, stitching and music classes, the Child Protection school, and a computer lab, showing genuine interest in the children's well-being.

Expressing satisfaction with the facilities, Hawkins praised the chairperson’s efforts, culminating in a heartwarming cake-cutting ceremony with the children.

Present at the event were Director General Aftab Ahmed Khan, Program Director Hassanein Khalid, Admin Director Kashif Jalil, and other officers.