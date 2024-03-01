Open Menu

WASA Issues SOPs To Facilitate Its Consumers During Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 09:44 PM

WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers during Ramadan

The Water and Sanitation Agency has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to facilitate its consumers during the holy month of Ramadan besides directing operation and maintenance directors of all towns to ensure provision of water and run sewerage and drainage system properly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to facilitate its consumers during the holy month of Ramadan besides directing operation and maintenance directors of all towns to ensure provision of water and run sewerage and drainage system properly.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad had directed to place water tankers during 'Sehari' and 'Iftari' timings in areas where there was water shortage.

Directors had also been instructed to complete survey of Ramadan bazaars, Mosques and areas which fell within the ambit of WASA.

The MD said that complaints related to uncovered manholes and water overflow must be solved on immediate basis. He directed to complete desilting of areas in surroundings of Mosques where there were chances of sewerage overflow.

Ghufran Ahmad said that all field offices and staff of WASA would remain active and alert during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that Maintenance Disposal and Tube Well Director must ensure immediate maintenance of machinery in case it got out of order.

The MD further said that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to implementation of SOPs devised for the holy month of Ramadan.

